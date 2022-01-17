Commerce Bank Makes New $338,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,511,000 after purchasing an additional 434,490 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,045,000 after acquiring an additional 302,031 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after acquiring an additional 749,776 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $104.84 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.