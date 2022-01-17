JustInvest LLC Sells 6,701 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,315,000 after acquiring an additional 107,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stericycle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,775,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,787,000 after acquiring an additional 249,209 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,783,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,736,000 after acquiring an additional 99,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Stericycle by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,803,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,185 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

