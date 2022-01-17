Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Fraport stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

