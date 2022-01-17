Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.