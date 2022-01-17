Commerce Bank Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in HollyFrontier by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $22,592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE HFC opened at $37.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

