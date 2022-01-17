Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) VP Acquires $19,990.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) VP Jaye Thompson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $19,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GLSI stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $69.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $157,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

