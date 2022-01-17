United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

Shares of UAL opened at $46.74 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

