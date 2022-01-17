Commerce Bank Purchases 2,240 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

