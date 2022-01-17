Commerce Bank Has $398,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 166,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 373.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 36,442 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 44,827.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 67,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $114.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $91.20 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.76.

