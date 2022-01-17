JustInvest LLC Sells 855 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $70,881,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.62.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $130.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

