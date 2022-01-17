JustInvest LLC Lowers Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,618,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 222,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.