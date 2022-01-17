JustInvest LLC Trims Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

JustInvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 194.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 679.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,495 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Expedia Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,591 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 45.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.93.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $1,471,951.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,569 shares of company stock valued at $29,968,561 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $184.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

