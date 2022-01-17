JustInvest LLC Purchases New Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 682.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

Shares of AFRM opened at $69.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The business had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.