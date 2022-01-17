JustInvest LLC Invests $264,000 in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,441,000 after purchasing an additional 756,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,275,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

NYSE:HTA opened at $32.78 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.