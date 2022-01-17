TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,874 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.49 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.59 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

