Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Increases By 145.9%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the December 15th total of 30,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RHE opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.04. Regional Health Properties has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHE. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties in the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

