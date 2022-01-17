Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the December 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Immutep by 588.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 128,029 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

IMMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immutep in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ IMMP opened at $3.24 on Monday. Immutep has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

