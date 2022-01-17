TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Sprott worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 12.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sprott during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sprott by 34.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sprott by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Sprott by 52.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

SII stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.06.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.