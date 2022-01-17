TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,500 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of IGM Biosciences worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IGMS opened at $21.88 on Monday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $127.11. The company has a market capitalization of $710.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

