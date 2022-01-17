PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,413 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $141,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

