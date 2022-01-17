PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,467,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,392,000 after buying an additional 206,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,506,000 after purchasing an additional 155,013 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,988,000 after buying an additional 314,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,360,000 after buying an additional 507,588 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STL stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

