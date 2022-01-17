VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 65.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 550 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 65.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,498 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 10.4% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW stock opened at $125.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.65.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.