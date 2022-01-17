TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $34,125,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 867.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,355,000 after acquiring an additional 522,857 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

