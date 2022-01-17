Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.53.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.