BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

BWA opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.