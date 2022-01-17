The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 1,093.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

