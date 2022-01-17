Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAX. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 275,155 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 211,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,692,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 205,450 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $3.82 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.