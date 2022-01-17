State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 360 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BlackLine by 946.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 498,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 70.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after purchasing an additional 348,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 101.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,101,000 after buying an additional 222,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5,684.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 109,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,105,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,460 shares of company stock worth $19,857,531. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine stock opened at $88.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.98. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.89.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

