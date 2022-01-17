State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 8,861 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CureVac were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 910,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,396,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,656,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 144,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get CureVac alerts:

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. CureVac has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $133.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.