Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 5,674 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $20.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

