State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.36 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 44.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $119.32 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.62.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

