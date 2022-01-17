State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,253 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

