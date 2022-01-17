State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.41. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.