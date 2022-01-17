Swiss National Bank Buys 8,400 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Virgin Galactic worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

