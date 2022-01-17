Insider Buying: Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Purchases $59,592.00 in Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $59,592.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03.

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00.

AVTX opened at $1.00 on Monday. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,708,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

