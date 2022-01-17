Robb William Engle Sells 5,500 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $45,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SOTK stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Sono-Tek Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth $61,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth $82,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth $175,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

