Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Resideo Technologies worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 367,014 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 157.1% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of REZI stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.