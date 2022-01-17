Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Magnite worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in Magnite by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Magnite by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magnite by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $15.11 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.88 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

