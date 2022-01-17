Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 68.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 383,971 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 280.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 994,862 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 21.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNR. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

