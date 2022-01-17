Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 160.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after buying an additional 548,569 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,498,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,654,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 61.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,258,000 after buying an additional 244,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIX. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.37.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $138.04 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.00 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

