Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 4,128 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Cerus worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cerus by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cerus by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $670,187.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,500. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

