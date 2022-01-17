Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 141,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.