Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.37.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

