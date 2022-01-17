1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 102,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $24.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $532,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,448 shares of company stock worth $996,018 over the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.