Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Graham worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,606,000 after purchasing an additional 82,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in shares of Graham by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 128,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $632.74 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $547.75 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $597.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

