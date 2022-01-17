Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 252,412 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of American Vanguard worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in American Vanguard by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Vanguard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American Vanguard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $500.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

