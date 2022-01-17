Contrasting Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Veeco Instruments and Brooks Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments 0 1 3 0 2.75 Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.72%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Volatility and Risk

Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments 3.12% 12.16% 5.35% Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Brooks Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments $454.16 million 3.56 -$8.39 million $0.34 94.09 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.77 $110.75 million $1.49 58.77

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Veeco Instruments. Brooks Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeco Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Veeco Instruments on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainview, NY.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a ?cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the ?pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. ?The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.