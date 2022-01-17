Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

