Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XPOF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.94.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.