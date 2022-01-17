Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Thryv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of -0.04. Thryv has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $297.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thryv will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $5,172,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,320.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 189,703 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter worth $833,000. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thryv by 67.8% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at $2,194,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at $1,789,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

