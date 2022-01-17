Morgan Stanley Raises Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $53.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FAST. Loop Capital raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.